2023 July 4 14:02

Volvo Cars uses ECO Delivery Ocean solution from Maersk to reduce its greenhouse gas footprint

The Swedish car manufacturer Volvo Cars cooperates with, among others, Maersk to reduce its global greenhouse gas (GHG) footprint from seaborne logistics, according to the company's release. For its decarbonisation product ECO Delivery Ocean, Maersk substitutes fossil fuels on its ships with second generation biodiesel based on waste feedstocks to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions of customers’ ocean transport directly in the Ocean supply chain, i.e. without compensatory measures like offsetting.

With almost 15,000 containers under Maersk ECO Delivery Ocean, Volvo Cars will reduce GHG emissions by 28,000 tonnes within the next twelve months. Maersk’s ECO Delivery Ocean solution will be used for inbound ocean container transports of production material destined for Volvo Cars’ manufacturing plants based in China, Europe and the Americas, as well as spare parts distribution made globally by ocean container transports. The first ECO Delivery transports commenced in June.

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As a global leader in logistics services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs over 110,000 people. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels, and green fuels.