Bunker One takes over Greenergy clients out of Thames

  • 2023 July 4 12:41

    As part of a mutual agreement, Bunker One has partnered with the supplier of marine fuel, Greenergy, in becoming the one-stop-shop supplier of marine fuel, lubricants, and related marine volume products out of Thames and covering the South-East of the United Kingdom.

    “We are thrilled having Greenergy show us the trust in letting Bunker One take on their client base of Thames. We are already present in River Thames and have good relations with local authorities and existing clients. With this vote of confidence from Greenergy, we are ready to take on even more,” says Grant Foulger, director of Bunker One, UK.

    As part of the agreement, Bunker One will take on both supply and logistics of the former Greenergy bunkering operation, providing a simplified customer experience. Bringing Greenergy products into Bunker One’s portfolio will be a boon in the future, providing our clients with an even broader scope of products.

