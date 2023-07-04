2023 July 4 09:57

Severnaya Railway's loading volume down 7.3% to 28.2 million tonnes in January-June

Loadings decreased by 7% in June



Operational data shows that car loadings on the Severnaya Railway (Northern Railway, a subsidiary of RZD) exceeded 28.2 million tonnes in January-June 2023. This is 7.3% lower than in the corresponding period last year, the SZD press office said.



The six-month volume of loaded freight included: crude oil and oil products - 6.1 million tonnes (-3.4% year-on-year); timber cargo – 5.8 million tonnes (-23.9%); ferrous metals – 3.7 million tonnes (-7.7%); hard coal – 1.9 million tonnes (-16.3%); chemical and mineral fertilizers – 1.7 million tonnes (-2%); non-ferrous ore – 1.9 million tonnes (+10.7%); construction cargo – 1.7 million tonnes (+17.7%); chemicals and soda – 0.4 million tonnes (-0.5%); ferrous scrap – 0.4 million tonnes (-5.3%).



Freight traffic year-to-date increased by 3.6% on the same period last year and reached 82.8 billion tariff tonne/km, freight turnover, taking into account the run of empty cars, increased by 2.1% and amounted to about 102.7 billion tonne/km.



Loading volume on the SZD in June 2023 reached about 4.6 million tonnes, which is 7% less than in June last year.



Freight volume in June 2023 rose 1% on the same period in 2022 to 13.3 billion tariff tonne/km. Taking into account the run of empty cars, freight traffic during the same period decreased by 0.1% and amounted to more than 16.5 billion tonne/km.