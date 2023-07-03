2023 July 3 17:11

Global marine port security market to reach $30 bln by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for marine port security estimated at US$21.9 billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022-2030, according to Globe Newswire.

The U.S. market is estimated at $6 billion, while China is forecast to grow at 6.9% CAGR.

The Marine Port Security market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.