2023 July 3 17:36

Gas carrier “Grazyna Gesicka” makes first arrival in Poland

The second vessel of the fleet of gas carriers being built for the ORLEN Group has just arrived at the port in Świnoujście with a cargo of liquefied natural gas. The vessel, named “Grażyna Gęsicka”, has delivered some 65,000 tonnes of LNG loaded at the Freeport terminal in the United States. The delivery was made based on a spot market transaction, according to ORLEN Group's release.



The gas carrier “Grażyna Gęsicka” was built at Hyundai Heavy Industries, one of the world’s leading shipyards specialising in the construction LNG vessels, located in Ulsan, South Korea. Like the other vessels built to the order of the ORLEN Group, it measures some 300 metres and has a capacity to carry loads equivalent to about 105 mcm of regasified LNG.

Like the entire fleet, it is equipped with solutions enhancing its energy efficiency and reducing the environmental impact, including a system for integrated management of electricity consumption. The shape of the ship’s hull and propeller was optimised at the design stage for reduced drag. The Air Lubrication System (ALS) technology was used to reduce resistance between the ship’s hull and seawater. In addition, the vessel’s hydrodynamic profile was refined to lower fuel combustion during its operation.

The design also includes a reliquefaction system to recover LNG that naturally evaporates during transport. The effectiveness of the process is further enhanced thanks to robust insulation of the LNG tank. Compared with older type vessels, this solution significantly reduces cargo losses. What is more, LNG recovered during transport can be used as motor fuel or to produce electricity needed to power the ship’s equipment. The use of low-carbon natural gas significantly reduces carbon dioxide emissions compared with fuels typically used in heavy marine transport.

Besides the environmentally sound solutions, the size and carrying capacity of the gas carriers ordered by ORLEN will allow it to receive cargoes from almost all liquefaction and regasification facilities the world over, increasing its ability to engage in international LNG trade.

The delivery made in late June by “Grażyna Gęsicka” was the 30th one received by the Group this year and the 236th one since the LNG Terminal in Świnoujście was commissioned.