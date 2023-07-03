2023 July 3 15:56

China container ports handle 122 million teu in Jan - May

From January to May, China’s ports posted a container volume of 122 million teu, an increase of 4.8% year-on-year; cargo throughput was 6.75 billion tons, a growth rate of 7.9%, according to Seatrade.

The top ten container handling ports are Shanghai, Ningbo-Zhoushan, Qingdao, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin,Xiamen, Suzhou, Beibu Gulf port and Rizhao.

Mainland China dominates the top ten container ports globally with six of ten located in the located in the country. The remaining four are Singapore, Busan, Rotterdam, and the Chinese Special Administrative region of Hong Kong.

The top ten cargo handling ports by tons are Ningbo-Zhoushan,Tangshan, Shanghai, Qingdao, Guangzhou, Rizhao, Suzhou, Tianjin, Yantai and Beibu Gulf port.

Water-to-railway container volume of domestic ports was 3.96m teu, up 10.2% comparing with the same period of last year, which has strongly lowered logistics costs and improved operation efficiency.

Eleven coastal container hub ports have established one-stop service platform and their online business acceptance amount accounts for 86% of the total volume.