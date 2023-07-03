2023 July 3 15:04

DNV develops new Shore Power class rules for tankers

DNV is the first class society globally to introduce new class rules for electrical shore connections specifically tailored for tankers, contributing to setting sector norms, according to DNV's release.



The need for new rules on shore power for tankers emerged following amendments to the California Air Resources Board's (CARB) Ocean-Going Vessels At-Berth Regulation, requiring tankers to have emission control strategies in place at specific ports from January 2025. As a response to these regulatory changes, DNV, on behalf of the Western States Petroleum Association, conducted a comprehensive assessment of the feasibility of meeting the new requirements.

The assessment found significant gaps in the existing regulatory framework for shore power on tankers, emphasizing the necessity for more robust rules. The gaps included a lack of standardization for connection points, limited interface compatibility with terminal systems, and technology development constraints. The project also identified a need for risk evaluation in handling hazardous cargo during implementation of shore power technology.



To ensure a comprehensive and inclusive process, DNV sought feedback from interested parties through proposals for a hearing starting 8 March. After incorporating insights and expertise from leading energy charterers, tanker terminals, and prominent ship owners, DNV has finalised the rules after a five-week review period.



The new rules were officially released on July 1st, 2023.



