2023 July 3 14:45

WinGD changes CEO

Swiss marine power company WinGD, announces a change in its leadership position. After five years at the helm, the current CEO of WinGD, Klaus Heim, has informed the Board of Directors that he decided to step down from his role, effective 31st July, 2023.



In light of this transition, the Board of Directors has appointed Dominik Schneiter as the Acting CEO, effective July 1st, 2023. Dominik brings over three decades of industry experience to the role, having served as WinGD's VP of Research and Development for the last 7 years.