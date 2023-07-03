  • Home
  • News
  • Seaway7 awarded East Anglia 3 contract
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 July 3 13:42

    Seaway7 awarded East Anglia 3 contract

    Seaway7, part of the Subsea7 Group, confirmed the award of a very large contract by ScottishPower Renewables for the transport and installation of the foundations and inner-array cables for the East Anglia THREE offshore farm. The award comes a year after the Preferred Bidder Agreement was announced.

    East Anglia THREE – located in the Southern North Sea, 69 kilometres off the Suffolk coast – will be the world’s second largest windfarm when it comes into operation in 2026. Its 95 14.7MW turbines will have a combined capacity of 1,400MW, generating enough green electricity to power the equivalent of more than 1.3 million homes.

    Seaway7’s scope of work includes the transport, logistics and installation of 95 monopile foundations, associated seabed preparation and scour protection along with the engineering, supply and installation of the 95 inner-array cables. In addition to the heavy lifting and cable lay vessels, Seaway7 will also utilise its heavy transportation fleet to handle the significant transportation scope.

    Execution of the scope will be led from Seaway7’s Aberdeen and Sutton offices in the UK. The project will progress from early engineering works throughout 2023 with offshore activities scheduled to commence in 2024.

Другие новости по темам: offshore  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 July 3

18:04 NYK recognized for achieving top tier in U.S. West Coast vessel speed reduction incentive program
17:52 Mundra Port anchors one of the longest vessel
17:36 Gas carrier “Grazyna Gesicka” makes first arrival in Poland
17:11 Global marine port security market to reach $30 bln by 2030
16:52 AD Ports completes the acquisition of a global integrated logistics services provider Noatum
16:32 CoolCo announces exercise of purchase option for two 2-stroke LNG carrier newbuilds
16:18 Canada's west coast ports hit by strike as labour contract talks fail
15:56 China container ports handle 122 million teu in Jan - May
15:35 Evergreen, CMA CGM, and Maersk place orders for up to 44 containerships, valued at over $5 billion
15:04 DNV develops new Shore Power class rules for tankers
14:47 Russia to cut oil exports by 500,000 bpd in August
14:45 WinGD changes CEO
14:07 Annual dredging at the Port of Weipa complete
13:42 Seaway7 awarded East Anglia 3 contract
13:16 ABS publishes comprehensive guide for offshore electric substations
12:35 Crowley acquires a logistics services company serving the U.S. to the British Virgin Islands
12:01 DEME adds a new offshore installation vessel ‘Green Jade’ to its fleet
11:37 Cargo volume of Russian seaports may increase by 7-8% in 2023, Rosmorrechflot says
11:13 Port of New York and New Jersey container volumes up to 676,311 TEUs in May 2023
10:59 Expedition ship Professor Khromov sets out on maiden voyage from the Port of Korsakov
10:41 Working Group on Reduction of GHG Emissions from Ships considers draft Revised IMO 2023 GHG Strategy
10:25 Osaka Gas to launch Ship-to-Ship LNG bunkering business in Osaka Bay and Seto Inland Sea
09:56 Six-month freight volume loaded across RZD network edges up 0.7% to reach 619.1 million tonnes

2023 July 2

15:18 Ingalls Shipbuilding delivers first Flight III destroyer Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) to US Navy
14:37 Container shipping majors score big as Evergreen, CMA CGM, and Maersk add over 40 orders to the yards
13:14 EU Mission ‘Restore our Ocean and Waters': €106 million for 18 new projects for protection, conservation, depollution and innovation
12:43 ABP: Public consultation on proposed onshore wind at Port of Hull
11:06 Global bunker hub demand gained 3.1% Y/Y in Q1 - S&B Market Survey
10:49 RGG launches first Rijeka-Budapest rail service
09:53 X-Press Feeders welcomes scrubber-fitted mid-size boxship into the fleet

2023 July 1

14:03 Europe underlines importance of rail development in North Sea Port with €3.4 million grant
12:54 Construction of the first of two reprelishment oilers starts at Meyer Werft
11:43 Panama Canal to keep limits in place as drought hits lake levels
10:28 Crowley acquires Tamarind Consolidated, expanding logistics solution for British Virgin Islands

2023 June 30

18:11 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:06 Kawasaki Heavy Industries announces the delivery of LPG and ammonia carrier “AXIS RIVER”
17:36 Marubeni to acquire stake in Norway-based Klaveness Dry Bulk AS
17:16 Macquarie Infrastructure Partners III announces agreement to divest Ceres Terminals
16:59 Cruise liner Knyaz Vladimir made its first voyage to Sukhum
16:42 UECC collaborates with GoodFuels and NYK to slash carbon emissions with sustainable biofuel
16:32 Small missile ship of Project 22800, Tucha, launched in Tatarstan
16:05 Global schedule reliability up to 66.8% in May 2023
15:46 Panama bunker sales down by 3.5% to 406,355 mt in May
15:23 Ascenz Marorka obtains Type Approval certification from DNV for its advanced ShaPoLi solution
15:20 Amur shipyard lays down launching dock/pontoon of Project 65911
14:59 Port of Lobito tests maritime single window developed by Singapore
14:53 CPC forecast final dividend payment amount in 2023 at USD 1.34 billion
14:15 The Port of Barcelona resumes the tender process for the future cruise terminal G
13:32 Single Point Mooring SPM-3 put into operation at CPC Marine Terminal after scheduled replacement of floating hoses
13:07 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 26, 2023
12:41 CMP orders 8 straddle carriers and 2 STS cranes from Konecranes for a new container terminal in Copenhagen
12:07 ClassNK releases amendments to class rules
11:53 WinGD and AET sign ammonia engines and training collaboration agreement
11:34 Ports of Los Angeles and Nagoya sign agreement to expand cooperation
10:58 Torvald Klaveness and Marubeni embark on new phase of partnership
10:31 EPS teams up with GIT for propeller coatings
10:10 Astrakhan based shipyard of USC launches the second dredger of Project 93.159
09:25 Lotos Shipyard commences construction of the third and the fourth container ships of Project 00108

2023 June 29

18:06 DNV to acquire Akerbla Group to build aquaculture powerhouse
17:58 State Duma approves bill on autonomous ships