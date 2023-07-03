2023 July 3 13:42

Seaway7 awarded East Anglia 3 contract

Seaway7, part of the Subsea7 Group, confirmed the award of a very large contract by ScottishPower Renewables for the transport and installation of the foundations and inner-array cables for the East Anglia THREE offshore farm. The award comes a year after the Preferred Bidder Agreement was announced.

East Anglia THREE – located in the Southern North Sea, 69 kilometres off the Suffolk coast – will be the world’s second largest windfarm when it comes into operation in 2026. Its 95 14.7MW turbines will have a combined capacity of 1,400MW, generating enough green electricity to power the equivalent of more than 1.3 million homes.

Seaway7’s scope of work includes the transport, logistics and installation of 95 monopile foundations, associated seabed preparation and scour protection along with the engineering, supply and installation of the 95 inner-array cables. In addition to the heavy lifting and cable lay vessels, Seaway7 will also utilise its heavy transportation fleet to handle the significant transportation scope.

Execution of the scope will be led from Seaway7’s Aberdeen and Sutton offices in the UK. The project will progress from early engineering works throughout 2023 with offshore activities scheduled to commence in 2024.