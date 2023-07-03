2023 July 3 12:01

DEME adds a new offshore installation vessel ‘Green Jade’ to its fleet

DEME announces that the revolutionary offshore installation vessel ‘Green Jade’ officially joins the fleet today. The momentous occasion was celebrated during a festive naming ceremony, held at the Kaohsiung shipyard in Taiwan, according to the company's release.

'Green Jade' is the second vessel of its kind to join DEME's fleet, following the successful deployment of the offshore installation vessel 'Orion', which entered the fleet in spring 2022.

With its 4,000-tonne crane capacity and a cargo area of 8,200 square metres, 'Green Jade' is able to transport multiple jackets and foundation components for next generation, mega wind turbines in a single shipment, significantly enhancing cost effectiveness.

CDWE, the joint venture between CSBC, the largest shipbuilder in Taiwan, and DEME Offshore, will deploy 'Green Jade’ for the installation of offshore wind farms in Taiwan. The vessel is the first offshore installation vessel constructed in the country and will be a crucial asset in the local offshore wind industry.

Vice Premier Cheng Wen-tsang of Taiwan presided over the naming ceremony to welcome the vessel, with Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua assuming the role of the official in charge of conducting the naming and bottle-throwing ritual.



Environmental considerations have played a key role in the design of 'Green Jade.' Equipped with dual fuel engines, the vessel has a Green Passport and Clean Design notation. Additionally, 'Green Jade' features various fuel-saving measures and environmental innovations, including a waste heat recovery system that converts exhaust gases and cooling water into electrical energy.

Aligned with Taiwan's ambitious goals outlined in its Net-Zero Emissions report, which aims to generate at least 40 to 55 GW offshore wind energy by 2050, 'Green Jade' solidifies CDWE's integral role in supporting the nation's energy transition ambitions.

‘Green Jade’ has several contracts in the pipeline already and will initially be deployed for the installation of jacket foundations at the 298 MW Zhong Neng project.