2023 July 3 11:37

Cargo volume of Russian seaports may increase by 7-8% in 2023, Rosmorrechflot says

Gradual trend decline is seen after five months of growth



The growth in cargo volumes in Russian seaports in 2023 will be in a range of 7% to 8%, with a slowdown in the second half of the year, Rosmorrechflot official said. Zakhary Dzhioev, head of Rosmorrechflot announced the planned year-end figures at a meeting with journalists, the PortNews correspondent reported.



According to the official, cargo handling at seaports, despite the decline after a five-month upward trend, will exceed last year's figures. “Now the growth is 11% in five months. I believe that the trend may slow down a little, because, if you look at previous years, the first half of the year is more busy, as a rule. Maintaining momentum would be very optimistic. By the end of the year, it will obviously be 7 to 8%,” Mr. Dzhioev was quoted as saying.



Cargo throughput at 63 ports of the Russian Federation was to 841.8 million tonnes by year end, and the total capacity reached about 1.3 billion tonnes.