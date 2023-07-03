2023 July 3 09:56

Six-month freight volume loaded across RZD network edges up 0.7% to reach 619.1 million tonnes

In June railway car loadings rose 1.4%





Image credit: RZD's Telegram Massenger



Russian Railways (RZD) says that the volume of freight loaded across its rail network reached 619.1 million tonnes in January-June 2023, which is 0.7% more year-on-year.



The six-month volume of handled freight included: anthracite coal coal - 179.1 million tonnes (+1.6% on January-June 2022); coke - 5.6 million tonnes (+8.4%); crude oil and oil products - 105.5 million tonnes (-1.4%); iron and manganese ores - 57.6 million tonnes (-1.1%); ferrous metals - 33.9 million tonnes (-2.5%); ferrous scrap - 6.3 million tonnes (-2.9%); chemical and mineral fertilizers – 31 million tonnes (+1.4%); cement - 11.8 million tonnes (+0.1%); timber cargo - 13.9 million tonnes (-21.6%); grain - 15.1 million tonnes (+43.3%); construction cargo - 66.3 million tonnes (+6.1%); non-ferrous ores and sulfur raw materials - 9 million tonnes (-2.5%); chemicals and soda - 10.9 million tonnes (-9%); raw and molding materials - 14.4 million tonnes (-12.1%); the rest, including cargo in containers - 58.4 million tonnes (+4.2%).



Freight volume handled year-to-date has increased by 1.4% compared to the corresponding period last year, reaching 1,337.6 billion tariff tonne/km. The volume, taking into account the empty cars run, increased by 0.6% over the same time to 1,663 billion tonne/km.



Operating data shows loading on RZD network in June 2023 amounted to 101.4 million tonnes, which is 1.4% gain on the same month 2022.



Freight handling in June 2023 increased by 1.9% compared to the corresponding period last year amounted to 212.9 billion tariff tone/km. Freight volume, taking into account the empty cars run, increased by 0.9% over the same period to 265 billion tonne/km.