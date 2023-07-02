  • Home
    ABP: Public consultation on proposed onshore wind at Port of Hull

    The public are being invited to attend a consultation as part of Associated British Ports (ABP) plans to install onshore wind turbines at the Port of Hull, Associated British Ports said.

    Plans are being developed for up to two turbines at Hull (up to 12MW). Consultations were held earlier this year on the south bank for proposals to have onshore wind turbines at the ports of Grimsby and Immingham.

    The consultation will take place at Preston Community Hall, on Tuesday 4 July between 12.30pm and 6.30pm. At this event people can view the proposed plans and talk to members of the project team.

    ABP supports government ambitions to achieving net zero and recently launched its own £2 billion plan for Energy Transition growth and Net Zero 2040. Called Ready for Tomorrow it looks to meet the challenges and grasp the opportunities.  ABP has already reduced its own CO2 emissions by over 35% since 2014 and invested over £55 million in sustainability measures, which includes the largest commercial rooftop solar array in the UK at the Port of Hull, electric vehicles and cranes across the group and a new fleet of more fuel-efficient pilot boats.   The Port of Immingham recently trialled a Terberg hydrogen fuelled tractor in its container terminal.

