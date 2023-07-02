2023 July 2 14:37

Container shipping majors score big as Evergreen, CMA CGM, and Maersk add over 40 orders to the yards

The ships are slated for delivery in 2026 and 2027



The container shipping market is bustling with activity as container shipping giants Maersk, Evergreen, and CMA CGM collectively place orders for up to staggering 44 containerships, valued at over $5 billion, Offshore-Energy reports.



Evergreen has emerged as the biggest spender with a reported order of twenty-four 16,000 TEU containerships. According to Intermodal, the order has been spread between Samsung Heavy Industries, South Korea, and Japan’s Nihon Shipyard, with deliveries spread between 2026 and 2027.



The Taiwanese shipping firm is said to be paying around $4 billion for the newbuilds.



When approached for a confirmation, Evergreen did not want to comment on the query.



On the other hand, Maersk has been very transparent with its ordering activity. The company announced earlier this week that it has ordered six mid-sized container vessels with Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group.



The company said that the six 9,000 TEU vessels will all have dual-fuel engines able to operate on green methanol and fuel oil. The ships are slated for delivery in 2026 and 2027.



According to Intermodal, Maersk has options for four additional vessels of the same size under the terms of the contract. The order is valued at around $1.4 billion.