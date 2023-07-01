2023 July 1 14:03

Europe underlines importance of rail development in North Sea Port with €3.4 million grant

This will provide a further impetus to achieving the European Green Deal

North Sea Port says that together with rail operators ProRail and Infrabel, it is working on cross-border rail development in the port between Ghent and Terneuzen. The EU has underlined the importance of sustainable, forward-looking cross-border rail development in North Sea Port with a grant.



In order to realise the rail development between Terneuzen and Ghent, a lot of preparatory work is needed: further research ahead of the construction work and setting up mechanisms for the involvement and participation of local stakeholders. Thanks to this financial contribution, the Rail Ghent Terneuzen project organisation, consisting of ProRail, Infrabel and North Sea Port, will now be able to take this next step.



Part of European Green deal

The grant was awarded by 'The Connecting Europe Facility' (CEF) to help accelerate the sustainable modal shift in transport networks across Europe (the Trans-European Transport Network - TEN-T). This will provide a further impetus to achieving the European Green Deal. The rail developments in North Sea Port fit perfectly within those efforts, with a commitment to sustainable rail transport that can provide an alternative to road transport. As well as giving an economic boost to the region, the new rail link will contribute to a favourable and sustainable business climate.



Engagement with local stakeholders

The study into rail developments will also focus on engagement with local stakeholders. In this way, the partners aim to secure social and economic added value for businesses, the region and local residents alike.



Previously, it was announced that existing rail transportation in the port area will be upgraded with the following three extensions: