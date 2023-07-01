2023 July 1 10:28

Crowley acquires Tamarind Consolidated, expanding logistics solution for British Virgin Islands

Crowley says it has acquired Tamarind Consolidated, a logistics services company serving the U.S. to the British Virgin Islands in a merger enhancing end-to-end supply chain capabilities for the Caribbean region.



The acquisition will transition Tamarind’s operations and services, including warehousing and non-vessel operating common carrier (NVOCC) services, to Crowley. The expansion complements U.S.-based Crowley’s existing maritime and logistics solutions and will expand solutions for customers in Virgin Gorda and surrounding BVI locations. Tamarind President Ralph Nazario will transition to Crowley in a consulting role.



“Since 1985, Tamarind has offered containerized cargo transportation and related services that provide customized solutions that customers depend on between the U.S. and the British Virgin Islands,” Nazario said. “Crowley has the capabilities and technology to elevate the service we offer to the importers in Virgin Gorda, and I am confident the evolution by merging with Crowley will provide our customers with the customer service and logistics capabilities they need to succeed and grow.”



Crowley has provided ocean shipping, warehousing and distribution, customs brokerage, insurance and door delivery for more than 60 years in the Caribbean. With real-time technology, the company provides a diversity of supply chain management solutions to ensure cargo arrives when it is needed.



“Tamarind and Crowley are a natural fit with our shared understanding of the supply chain needs of customers in the British Virgin Islands and the companies’ commitment to being a lasting partner for customers,” said Brett Bennett, senior vice president and general manager, Crowley Logistics. “This is an exciting expansion for Crowley, and we look forward to building on the success of Tamarind so customers can benefit from the efficiencies, scale and technology available at Crowley.”



About Crowley

Crowley is a privately held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company serving commercial and government sectors with $3.4 billion in annual revenues, over 170 vessels mostly in the Jones Act fleet and approximately 7,000 employees around the world – employing more U.S. mariners than any other company. The Crowley enterprise has invested more than $3.2 billion in maritime transport, which is the backbone of global trade and the global economy. As a global ship owner-operator and services provider with more than 130 years of innovation and a commitment to sustainability, the company serves customers in 36 nations and island territories through five business units: Crowley Logistics, Crowley Shipping, Crowley Government Solutions, Crowley Wind Services and Crowley Fuels.