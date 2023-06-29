2023 June 29 18:06

DNV to acquire Akerbla Group to build aquaculture powerhouse

Independent assurance and risk management provider DNV has entered into an agreement to acquire Norway-headquartered marine health company Åkerblå Group, strengthening its existing aquaculture and offshore renewables services portfolio in Europe, according to the company's release.



Åkerblå Group provides clients with knowledge-based advice and verification through interdisciplinary expertise in fish health, biodiversity and technical services, to use for sustainable practices and operations in the ocean. The Group has offices and laboratories in Norway, UK, Iceland and Lithuania.

Åkerblå Group has 306 employees across Norway, the UK and Iceland, and includes six companies:

Åkerblå, a leading knowledge-based marine health company;

Kystplan, a specialist in construction projects along the coastal zone;

Skandinavisk naturovervåkning, a provider of freshwater eco system monitoring focusing on salmonid populations;

Ocean Ecology, a provider of a range of marine ecological survey and consultancy services for projects in the coastal and offshore environment;

Blár Akur, a fish health services company for sea and land-based fish farms in Iceland;

Rådgivende Biologer, a provider of services within aquatic biology, with high expertise in water quality, freshwater ecology and fish biology.



DNV is an independent assurance and risk management provider, operating in more than 100 countries.