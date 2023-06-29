2023 June 29 17:16

Miray Cruises unveils new cruise ship MV Lara

Miray Cruises announced the introduction of MV Lara, according to the company's release.

MV Gemini, the former cruise ship that successfully launched Life at Sea Cruises, is slated to continue her Aegean Sea voyages and will now be succeeded by MV Lara.

During the three-year journey, the 42,000 gross ton vessel’s voyage will span over 130,000 miles covering 382 ports, 7 continents, and 148 countries.



The world’s first three-year cruise showcases an extraordinary itinerary created by Robert Dixon that encompasses 13 of the Wonders of the World, UNESCO World Heritage sites, as well as other mesmerizing locations.

Miray Cruises has owned and operated passenger vessels as a cruise ship hotel management company since 1996. Miray Cruises’ headquarters are based in Istanbul, Turkey, with additional offices in Piraeus, Greece and Orlando, Florida. The company manages and operates all marine, technical and hotel departments onboard their vessels. Their newest venture, Life at Sea Cruises, is the world’s first and only three-year cruise, which will set sail in November 2023. The inaugural cruise will cover more than 130,000 miles, visiting 382 ports across 148 countries and all seven continents.