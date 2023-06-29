CMA CGM updates BSMAR service
CMA CGM has announced the new rotation of its BSMAR service connecting Black Sea and Turkey with Spain and Morocco, effective from July 14, 2023.
New features of BSMAR will be the following:
Fleet: 5 vessels x 3 550 TEU
Frequency: Weekly – 35-day rotation
Rotation: CONSTANTA – AMBARLI – ALIAGA – MALTA - VALENCIA - ALGECIRAS - CASABLANCA - TANGER MED - MALTA - PIRAEUS - GEBZE - CONSTANTA
Optimizing transit times with better service reliability
Service now fully operated by CMA CGM
Starting from July 14th, 2023