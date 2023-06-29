2023 June 29 15:23

CMA CGM updates BSMAR service

CMA CGM has announced the new rotation of its BSMAR service connecting Black Sea and Turkey with Spain and Morocco, effective from July 14, 2023.

New features of BSMAR will be the following:

Fleet: 5 vessels x 3 550 TEU

Frequency: Weekly – 35-day rotation

Rotation: CONSTANTA – AMBARLI – ALIAGA – MALTA - VALENCIA - ALGECIRAS - CASABLANCA - TANGER MED - MALTA - PIRAEUS - GEBZE - CONSTANTA

Optimizing transit times with better service reliability

Service now fully operated by CMA CGM

Starting from July 14th, 2023