2023 June 29 12:18

USC plans to deliver at least 11 warships to RF Navy in 2023

Russia celebrates Shipbuilder’s Day on June 29

Frigate Admiral Golovko and corvette Rezky will join the fleet of RF Navy in the near future, RIA Novosti cites Aleksey Rakhmanov, General Director of United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC). In 2023, USC plans to deliver to RF Navy at least 11 warships including five submarines (three nuclear-powered and two diesel ones), ships designated for near and far maritime zones.

“In the near time, a flag will be raised on the third frigate of Project 22350, Admiral Golovko, build by Severnaya Verf, and on corvette Rezky built by Amur Shipyard,” said Aleksey Rakhmanov.

According to USC head, Kronshtadt Shipyard will deliver large landing ship of Project 775, Aleksandr Shabalin, upon completion of its repair.

Aleksey Rakhmanov reminded that guard ship of Project 11540, Neustrashimy, was returned to RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet after repair performed by Baltic Shipyard Yantar. New corvette of Project 20380, Mercury, built by Severnaya Verf shipyard, joined RF Navy’s on May 13, the day when the Black Sea Fleet celebrated its 240th anniversary.

“Annual dynamics is maintained in deliveries of nuclear-powered submarines under the state defence order. This year, Sevmash is going to deliver new nuclear-powered submarines of Project Borey-A (Emperor Aleksandr III) and Yasen-М (Krasnoyarsk). Testing three diesel-electric submarines nears completion at Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard,” said Aleksey Rakhmanov.

Russia celebrates Shipbuilder’s Day on June 29.