2023 June 28 16:13

Fred. Olsen Seawind, Hafslund and Orsted form partnership to develop offshore wind in Norway

Blåvinge brings together the perfect partners to unlock the huge potential of offshore wind for Norway’s green energy future, according to Corvus Energy's release. The long-term partnership comprises two of Norway’s largest renewable energy companies, Fred. Olsen Seawind and Hafslund Eco, and the world’s leading offshore wind developer, Ørsted, headquartered in Denmark.



Blaavinge, a long-term offshore wind partnership between Fred. Olsen Seawind, Hafslund and Ørsted, have taken the initiative for a pilot project under the Green Shipping Program. The goal is to realize zero-emission solutions for the installation and operation of floating offshore wind turbines. This may already be relevant for the Utsira Nord project.

The Green Shipping Program (GSP) is a partnership program between private and public actors whose goal is to contribute to Norway developing the world’s most efficient and environmentally friendly shipping. Blaavinge is the pilot owner for a new project in GSP together with DNV and a number of other partners. The pilot aims to explore whether installation vessels for floating offshore wind, and in particular anchor handling vessels, can use green ammonia as an energy carrier for maritime operations.

Emissions from offshore vessels currently account for the single largest emission item in Norwegian waters. This is due both to great activity on the Norwegian continental shelf, but also to the fact that there are energy-intensive operations (emissions per nautical mile).



In the first instance, the participants in the Green Shipping Program will carry out a feasibility study which involves assessing technical and financial feasibility. In addition, framework conditions and possible barriers for local value chains for ammonia will be looked at.

On 22 June, Blaavinge gathered the pilot participants for a start-up meeting in Oslo. Although the work is in an early phase, the participants have ambitions for the project to enable the use of green ammonia for anchor handling ships in the installation and operational phase of Blaavinge’s floating offshore wind project at Utsira Nord.



