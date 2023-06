2023 June 28 10:44

SITC announces the successful delivery of M/V “SITC YUHE”

On June 27, 2023, the online delivery ceremony of M/V “SITC YUHE” was successfully held by SITC International Holdings Co., Ltd. (SITC) and Dae Sun Shipbuilding & Engineering Co., Ltd(Dae Sun), according to the company's release.



After delivery, M/V “SITC YUHE” will join SITC fleet soon, provide new support for SITC's operation and development.