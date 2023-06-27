2023 June 27 17:16

PIL enhances coverage of Yemen with new Intra-Redsea Feeder 2 service

Pacific International Lines (PIL) launched the new Intra-Redsea Feeder 2 service (IR2) with a direct call to Hodeidah in Yemen, according to the company's release. IR2 complements PIL’s existing Intra-Redsea Feeder 3 service (IR3) which covers Aden in Yemen. With this new dedicated service of IR2, PIL will have expanded presence in Yemen and it will enable PIL to offer enhanced global connectivity for Yemen.

IR2 will commence on 29 June 2023 from Djibouti, served by PIL’s vessel Kota Rahmat.



The ports of call for the IR2 service are: Djibouti - Hodeidah – Djibouti