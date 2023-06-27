2023 June 27 16:41

NEDO selects MOL for "Research and development of a multi-purpose and multi-terminal hIGH voltage direct current Transmission system"

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. today announced that the company has been selected by the Japanese government's New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) for a project of the research and development of a multi-purpose and multi-terminal hIGH voltage direct current Transmission system (RIGHT Project).

In this project, MOL, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) will jointly develop a method for power transmission cables and a vessel for laying and splicing power transmission cables.

MOL is in charge of developing vessels (cable splicing vessels) to splice transmission cables over long distances and support vessels (cable burying support vessels) for burying cables in the seabed to prevent damage.

Based on its experience in DC subsea power transmission cable technology, MOL will contribute to the development of domestic offshore wind power-related businesses and the achievement of the renewable energy ratio in 2030 (around 36%-38%) as set forth in the Japanese government's "Sixth Strategic Energy Plan."

In line with the "MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.2," the group will contribute to the stable supply of renewable energy to create a sustainable world, and promote the reduction of various impacts on the global environment, such as the protection of natural capital and biodiversity, and addressing climate change.