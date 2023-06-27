2023 June 27 15:24

Gasum carries out the first ever bunker operation in Iceland

On 21 June 2023, Gasum extended its liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering network by providing marine LNG to its trusted customer PONANT in the port of Reykjavik, Iceland. During this first LNG bunker operation ever performed in Iceland, Gasum’s LNG Bunker vessel Coral Energy delivered LNG and liqefied biogas (LBG) to PONANT’s ice-breaking state-of-the-art cruise vessel Le Commandant Charcot.

In addition to the almost complete elimination of local pollutant emissions that are already achieved by using LNG, the use of LBG reduces the carbon footprint of cruising significantly.

Gasum’s biogas cuts carbon emissions on average by 90 percent when compared with traditional fossil fuels.

Gasum’s strategic goal is to bring seven terawatt hours (7 TWh) of renewable gas yearly to market by 2027. Achieving this goal would mean a yearly cumulative carbon dioxide reduction of 1.8 million tons for Gasum’s customers.