2023 June 27 12:51

Hoglund and DNV partner to ease emissions reporting for shipowners

Høglund, a renowned provider of automation solutions for the global shipping industry, has entered a partner agreement with DNV’s leading industry cloud platform, Veracity. Together, the partners will provide seamless flow of operational data from onboard vessels to DNV’s data verification services, making emissions reporting more efficient for the partners’ common customers, according to Hoglund's release.

The maritime industry stands to benefit significantly from the digitization of data collection, compilation, processing, analysis, distribution, and interconnectivity. With DNV’s expertise in risk management and assurance services, and Høglund’s automation solutions and vessel data utilization services, the partners share a common interest in driving innovation and fostering sustainable practices in the maritime industry.

By consolidating valuable information from vessels that are operating with Høglund’s systems and their Connect portal, and running it over Veracity, the two partners enable stakeholders to access and utilize verified and trusted data efficiently. This integration promotes transparency, innovation, sustainability, and improved decision-making that benefits both customers and affiliated companies, as well as society as whole.

The partnership has generated excitement among many customers, including Swedish shipowner and operator, Sirius Shipping.

Veracity is DNV’s independent cloud, set out to deliver trust and scale to industry digitalization and decarbonization.

Høglund is a leading provider of automation solutions for the global shipping industry.