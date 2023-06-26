  • Home
    Hydrographic Company to get RUB 34.8 billion from federal budget for NSR infrastructure development by 2026

    Allocation of RUB 13 billion from off-budget sources is planned for 2023

    In 2023-2026, FSUE Hydrographic Company is going to implement 5 investment projects on construction of federally owned port infrastructure facilities in the water area of the Northern Sea Route (NSR), according to the company’s statement. About RUB 34.8 billion will be allocated for that purpose from the federal budget, Alksandr Bengert, General Director of Hydrographic Company, said at the meeting of Rosatom’s Northern Sea Route Directorate.

    The resources will be spent for the Utrenny terminal for LNG and gas condensate, water area of a cargo berth and a canal at the terminal servicing the Syradasay coal deposit, Oil Terminal “ Port Bukhta Sever”, cargo terminal at Cape Nagleynyn in the port of Pevek and infrastructure for small floating power units there.

    Over 10 state contracts are to be signed this year under those investment projects.

    In the navigation season of 2023, port infrastructure is to be developed on the Northern Sea Route with allocation of RUB 12.77 billion from off-budget sources. The project foresees the the reconstruction of the Seaway Canal in the Gulf of Ob of the Kara Sea.

    According to Alksandr Bengert, allocations from the federal budget for the Utrenny terminal between 2020 and 2022 totaled RUB 96.247 billion.

    FSUE Hydrographic Company, a company of Rosatom from 2019, provides navigation and hydrographic support in the water area of the Northern Sea Route including the survey of bottom relief for keeping navigation charts and guides up-to-date, for providing the Northern Sea Route waters with aids to navigation and for informing seafarers about changing navigation circumstances. The company acts as a contractor under the projects on construction and operation of new port infrastructure facilities within the Northern Sea Route.

    The Northern Sea Route is a single transport system in the Russian Arctic sector. It stretches along the northern coasts of Russia across the seas of the Arctic Ocean (Kara, Laptev, East Siberian, Chukchi seas). The route links the European ports of Russia with the mouths of navigable rivers in Siberia and the Far East. In August 2022, a plan for the development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) until 2035 was approved. The plan includes over 150 activities with total financing nearing RUB 1.8 trillion.

    According to the plan, the annual cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route is to reach 80 million by 2024, 150 million tonnes by 2030, 220 million tonnes – by 2035.

