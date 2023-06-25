2023 June 25 13:49

Royal Caribbean's newest cruise ship has made it out to sea.

The Icon of the Seas left her pier at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland to commence her sea trials



Icon of the Seas will be conducting week-long series of sea trials where the ship's maneuvering and onboard technology are tested in real-life conditions, Royal Carribean said.



The sea trials are conducted with a combination of Royal Caribbean crew members, as well as shipyard workers.



There are over 450 specialists on the ship to carry out crucial, preliminary tests with Icon’s main engines, hull, lifeboats, thrusters and more. This is the first sea trial for Icon, and this round will prepare the vessel for the second round of sea trials later this year.



The cruise ship will be ready to take on passengers next year.