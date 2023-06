2023 June 25 12:31

Elio Ruggeri from Snam is the new president of Assocostieri

Elio Ruggeri, Senior Vice President at Lng Terminals and Shipping and Managing Director at Snam Fsru Italia is the new president of Assocostieri, the association for companies operating in the energy logistics sector established in 1983, Snam said.



The appointment was announced June 21st during the Association’s 40th Annual General Meeting by the outgoing President Diamante Menale.