2023 June 23 18:01

Ocean Point Terminals announces arrival of first LNG carrier and start of new business line

Ocean Point Terminals, along with New Fortress Energy Inc., a global energy infrastructure company, announced the commencement of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) ship-to-ship transfer operations at Ocean Point’s dock facilities in St. Croix during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday. The company welcomed the first LNG carrier to its Dock 8 last week, where it will be moored for transfers on a temporary basis until a permanent operation is established on Dock 6 later in the year.



The announcement of the company’s new operation follows a 3-year process to enable LNG carriers to be moored at Ocean Point’s facility for ship-to-ship transfers and creates a new line of business for the Company. The LNG will be transferred from large “supply vessels” to smaller “shuttle ships” for redistribution across the Atlantic region.



Ocean Point Terminals is a world-class energy logistics hub centrally located in the Caribbean facilitating the storage, segregation, blending, and global movement of crude oils, fuel oils, LNG, bunker, gasolines, diesel, jet fuel, and liquid petroleum gases. The facility consists of 167 tanks, with a capacity of approximately 34 million barrels, and deep-water access to 11 docks including an offshore single point mooring (SPM) buoy capable of loading and discharging vessels up to VLCC size. Ocean Point Terminals is currently the 5th largest active marine oil and products terminal in the world.



New Fortress Energy Inc. is a global energy infrastructure company founded to address energy poverty and accelerate the world’s transition to reliable, affordable, and clean energy. The company owns and operates natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and an integrated fleet of ships and logistics assets to rapidly deliver turnkey energy solutions to global markets. Collectively, the company’s assets and operations reinforce global energy security, enable economic growth, enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities around the world.