  • Home
  • News
  • Ocean Point Terminals announces arrival of first LNG carrier and start of new business line
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 June 23 18:01

    Ocean Point Terminals announces arrival of first LNG carrier and start of new business line

    Ocean Point Terminals, along with New Fortress Energy Inc., a global energy infrastructure company, announced the commencement of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) ship-to-ship transfer operations at Ocean Point’s dock facilities in St. Croix during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday. The company welcomed the first LNG carrier to its Dock 8 last week, where it will be moored for transfers on a temporary basis until a permanent operation is established on Dock 6 later in the year.

    The announcement of the company’s new operation follows a 3-year process to enable LNG carriers to be moored at Ocean Point’s facility for ship-to-ship transfers and creates a new line of business for the Company. The LNG will be transferred from large “supply vessels” to smaller “shuttle ships” for redistribution across the Atlantic region.

    Ocean Point Terminals is a world-class energy logistics hub centrally located in the Caribbean facilitating the storage, segregation, blending, and global movement of crude oils, fuel oils, LNG, bunker, gasolines, diesel, jet fuel, and liquid petroleum gases. The facility consists of 167 tanks, with a capacity of approximately 34 million barrels, and deep-water access to 11 docks including an offshore single point mooring (SPM) buoy capable of loading and discharging vessels up to VLCC size. Ocean Point Terminals is currently the 5th largest active marine oil and products terminal in the world.

    New Fortress Energy Inc. is a global energy infrastructure company founded to address energy poverty and accelerate the world’s transition to reliable, affordable, and clean energy. The company owns and operates natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and an integrated fleet of ships and logistics assets to rapidly deliver turnkey energy solutions to global markets. Collectively, the company’s assets and operations reinforce global energy security, enable economic growth, enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities around the world.

Другие новости по темам: LNG carrier  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 June 23

18:01 Ocean Point Terminals announces arrival of first LNG carrier and start of new business line
17:55 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:26 Dan-Bunkering sees 241% surge in pre-tax profit last year
17:07 Amur Shipping Company’s seaborne cargo transportation in 2022 fell by 13% YoY to 636 thousand tonnes
16:34 USC's Southern Centre for Shipbuilding and Ship Repair to build six self-propelled dredgers of Project 93.159А
16:08 LNG-powered Silver Nova wraps up sea trials
15:55 SCF Group waits for Irish and UK regulators’ confirmations needed to make the remaining payments to bondholders
15:41 Yara Clean Ammonia and Bunker Holding sign an MOU to develop the market for ammonia as a shipping fuel
15:16 Training Center of Admiral Makarov University puts into operation integrated ship simulator complex
14:52 Astomos, INPEX сomplete Middle East’s first ever marine biofuel supply to VLGC
14:23 Seaspan signs an agreement with Starlink
13:42 Basra Gateway Terminal handles first direct UAE-Iraq freight service
13:22 MOL and Chevron sign MoU on strategic alliance for decarbonization
12:39 EU prohibits vessels that engage in ship-to-ship transfers suspected to be in breach of the Russian oil import ban from EU ports
12:25 NEDO selects NYK for the development of construction methods for the installation of cable protecting system and the development of new cable-laying vessels
11:41 Mawani posts record monthly container volumes in May
11:23 Port of Oakland posts results for May 2023
11:04 Lomonosov Moscow State University Marine Research Center supports I Hydrographic Conference as its Sponsor
10:51 Environmentally friendly storage cranes optimise terminal operations at CTB
10:25 Carrix acquires Ceres Terminals
10:09 Nordic Engineering presented concept design of 5,000-cbm bunkering tanker
09:18 Port of Port Hedland handled 227 million tonnes of cargo in 5M’23, down 1.5% YoY

2023 June 22

18:06 ONE announces new service Korea China Straits 2
17:48 Freight transportation through border crossings at Far Eastern Railways up by nearly 17% in 5M'2023
17:25 HYPORT Duqm consortium signs a major agreement with Hydrom for the development of green hydrogen
17:05 Namibia and the Netherlands work together in the field of green hydrogen
16:47 Equipment for diagnosing railway track condition delivered to Kaliningrad by Oboronlogistics’ ferry General Chernyakhovsky
16:35 Jan De Nul completes project for TenneT with installation of second marine cable for offshore wind farm 'west Alpha'
16:05 TECO 2030 completes first Future Funnel scrubber installation
15:46 Nuclear-powered container ship Sevmorput leaves for this year’s first subsidized voyage to the Far East
15:31 “K” Line conducts demonstrative test voyage of a tugboat using marine biodiesel fuel at Nagoya Port
15:08 PIL introduces new Korea China Straits Service
14:38 Wallenius Wilhelmsen and ExxonMobil team up for sustainable biofuel supply deal
14:13 DP World accelerates its adoption of renewable energy at the Port of Santos, Brazil
13:57 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard lays down third cruise liner of Project 00840
13:24 Konecranes has acquired the industrial crane service business of Norway’s Munck Cranes AS
12:59 All-Russia Forum "Current State and Prospects for the Development of the Russian Bunkering Services Market" opened in Saint-Petersburg
11:51 Rosatom to develop concept of setting tariffs for icebreaker assistance services in NSR waters
11:24 Equinor signs long-term LNG purchase agreement with Cheniere
11:05 Throughput of Kaliningrad Commercial Sea Port fell by 90% in 2022
10:43 EUROSAL line to reintegrate Le Havre call
10:29 OOCL announces new China Indonesia Service 2
09:58 APM Terminals receives largest ever containership to berth in Apapa
09:46 Pacific Fleet corvettes Gromkiy and Sovershenniy continue drills in Asia-Pacific region
09:22 IAA PortNews’ analytical publication Bunkering Business is out of print

2023 June 21

18:17 MAN Energy Solutions sells gas turbine business
18:00 Total throughput of China’s sea and river ports in 5M’2023 climbed by 8% YoY tonnes
17:46 APM Terminals Callao exceeds one million TEUs for the first time
17:16 Kalmar secures an order from DP World for eight fully electric straddle carriers
17:06 MOL announces successful sea trial on LNG-fueled vessel for use of liquefied biomethane as marine fuel
16:45 Chowgule Shipyard launches first hybrid vessel for AtoB@C Shipping
16:24 Barge operators impose surcharges after rapid fall in Rhine water level
15:35 Port of Rotterdam Authority starts construction of new site on Maasvlakte II
15:30 Glavgosexpertiza approves design documentation for Phase 1 of the project on development of VTMS in the port of Rostov-on-Don
15:04 Mawani and ZATCA sign deals to regulate joint activities at six ports
14:41 SCZONE’s chairman witnesses $120 million signing of a new expansion contract for Flex company in Sokhna
14:13 Van Oord – Hakkers - De Klerk consortium awarded contract for first phase of Yangtze Canal project
13:57 Vladimir Putin gave instructions to expand the use of environmentally friendly water transport
13:54 Maersk to pioneer first container vessel conversion to methanol dual-fuel engine
13:09 KNUD E. HANSEN and Barrier Marine Services to provide HVAC System on Canada’s multi-purpose vessels