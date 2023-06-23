2023 June 23 15:16

Training Center of Admiral Makarov University puts into operation integrated ship simulator complex

The complex simulates shipboard communication between an instructor and bridge / engine room simulators

Marine Training Center of Professional Development Programmes Institute, Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping has put into operation an advanced integrated ship simulator complex for training of ship control from the navigation bridge, control of main engine and subsidiary machinery from the centralised machinery control room, according to the statement of Admiral Makarov University.

The simulator complex allows for training of navigators simultaneously with the engine crew while using the navigation simulator and the engine room simulator. Thus, apart from developing the professional skills of navigators and mechanics separately, the task of increasing the efficiency of their interaction as a single team is being solved.

Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping is the oldest transport University which trains highly qualified personnel in the field of water transport.

The University is a modern scientific and educational complex, where cadets and students are trained in the areas of bachelor’s, master’s, and post-graduate studies, operational specialties, and secondary vocational education within 12 major groups of training areas and specialties. The University has 7 branches: V.I. Voronin Arctic Marine Institute, The Pechora River School as well as Voronezh, White Sea - Onega, Velikiy Ustyug, Kotlas and Murmansk branches. More than 13,000 cadets study at the Admiral Makarov SUMIS. Every year, the University graduates more than 2,500 specialists. The teaching staff number 702 people, 66% of them are doctors and candidates of science.

The authority of the founder is exercised by the Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport of Russia.