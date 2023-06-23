2023 June 23 12:39

EU prohibits vessels that engage in ship-to-ship transfers suspected to be in breach of the Russian oil import ban from EU ports

EU adopts 11th package of sanctions against Russia

The Europe Commission says it welcomes the Council's adoption of an 11th package of sanctions against Russia.

The transport measures include a prohibition to access EU ports for vessels that engage in ship-to-ship transfers suspected to be in breach of the Russian oil import ban or G7 Coalition price cap; prohibition to access EU ports for vessels if a vessel does not notify the competent authority at least 48 hours in advance about a ship-to-ship transfer occurring within the Exclusive Economic Zone of a Member State or within 12 nautical miles from the baseline of that Member State's coast; prohibition to access EU ports for vessels which manipulate or turn off their navigation tracking system when transporting Russian oil subject to the oil import ban or G7 price cap.

The energy measures include extension of the exception to the oil price cap for Sakhalin oil for Japan (until 31 March 2024).

On December 5, 2022, an embargo on maritime Russian oil shipments to the European Union came into force. G7 nations, the EU and Australia agreed on a price cap for Russian oil delivered by sea, setting the ceiling at $60 a barrel. Moreover, starting February 5, 2023, similar restrictions on deliveries of petroleum products from Russia were enforced as the EU Council officially greenlighted the decision, in conjunction with the G7, to introduce a price ceiling on Russian petroleum products supplied by sea at $100 for premium oil and at $45 for discount.