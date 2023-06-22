2023 June 22 16:05

TECO 2030 completes first Future Funnel scrubber installation

Maritime technology firm TECO 2030 has completed the first installation of one of its Future Funnel scrubbers, according to the company's release.

The first Future Funnel has now been installed on board a ship owned by an undisclosed shipowner. The scrubber removes SOX, NOX, black carbon and particulate matter from vessels' exhausts.

The system was designed in partnership with Austria's AVL