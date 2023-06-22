2023 June 22 18:06

ONE announces new service Korea China Straits 2

Ocean Network Express (“ONE”) announced a newly launch service KCS2 into ONE’s service network. KCS2 service will commence from Pusan on 6th July with the rotation of: Pusan – Kwangyang – Shanghai – Shekou – Singapore – Port Klang – Penang – Singapore – Cat Lai – Nansha – Pusan.



In addition, KCS2 will provide direct service to Penang and Cat Lai, which has good access to the Ho Chi Minh City market. This is also a service enhancement from the current PF1 and VSS which ONE connects to Penang and Cat Lai respectively via Singapore.