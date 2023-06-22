2023 June 22 13:24

Konecranes has acquired the industrial crane service business of Norway’s Munck Cranes AS

Konecranes has acquired the industrial crane service operations of Norway’s Munck Cranes AS, giving it access to new customers and a large installed base of Munck’s industrial cranes in Norway and beyond, according to the company's release.

Munck Cranes AS is a well-recognized industrial crane and crane service provider in Norway with international component export operations. For almost 100 years, Munck Cranes has served a variety of customers including pulp and paper factories, steel mills, metal service centers and hydro-electric power plants. Munck Cranes AS entered into bankruptcy proceedings in late May and Konecranes recently acquired the industrial crane service operations from the bankruptcy estate.

In recent years, the annual net sales of the acquired crane service business have totaled approximately EUR 8-10 million and the industrial crane service business has been clearly profitable. This acquisition gives Konecranes access to a large installed base of Munck’s industrial cranes, and access to new customers and growth opportunities for its Industrial Service and Equipment business area. The business acquired has been run by some 40 employees throughout Norway, operating in four regional teams.





