2023 June 22 09:46

Pacific Fleet corvettes Gromkiy and Sovershenniy continue drills in Asia-Pacific region

The corvettes Gromkiy and Sovershenniy, medium-sized marine tanker Pechenga continue to perform tasks in Asia-Pacific region, according to the Press Service of RF Navy’s Eastern Military District.

Shortly after business call at the Indonesian port of Surabaya in the context of strengthening partnership in the region, Pacific Fleet ship detachment commence the next stage of combat drills according long-distance training voyage task

In the southern part of South China Sea corvettes’ crew underwent mock enemy ships search and detection exercises. Pacific Fleet’s Ka-27PL naval aviation helicopter has been deployed during the drills.

At sea, the vessel’s crew undergoes drills, including damage control and countersabotage exercises on unsafe roadstead anchorage, as well as damage control drills.