  • Home
  • News
  • Van Oord – Hakkers - De Klerk consortium awarded contract for first phase of Yangtze Canal project
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 June 21 14:13

    Van Oord – Hakkers - De Klerk consortium awarded contract for first phase of Yangtze Canal project

    After the summer, the Van Oord – Hakkers - De Klerk consortium will commence construction of a tug quay in the Port of Rotterdam's Yangtze Canal. The consortium and the Port of Rotterdam Authority signed the relevant contracts today. The work will involve constructing 500 metres of quay wall with space for 12 tugs to berth. The project is scheduled to be completed in spring 2025, according to the company's release.
     
    Van Oord, Hakkers and De Klerk will construct the new tug quay at the entrance to the canal on the south side, close to the largest container terminals. In addition to the 500 metres of quay wall, which will take the form of a composite wall, the consortium is also responsible for removing the existing bed and bank protection, installing new bed protection and dredging approximately 800,000 square metres of sand and clay to widen the canal and clear space for the new quay.

    The Yangtze Canal is the access channel to various Port of Rotterdam container terminals, including those in Prinses Amaliahaven, Prinses Arianehaven and Prinses Alexiahaven. The Yangtze Canal welcomes the largest container ships travelling to and from terminals in the Maasvlakte II section of the port. Construction of tug quay is part of a programme to widen the Yangtze Canal so that it can accommodate more traffic and the latest generation of container ships.

    The decision to award the contract to this particular consortium is in line with the Port Authority's commitment to sustainable port development. The Port Authority based its decision on both price and quality, also known as the Most Economically Advantageous Tender (MEAT). Working with MEAT principles helps to leverage the innovativeness and creativity of the market. The Van Oord – Hakkers - De Klerk consortium received very high marks for measures designed to prevent nuisance and damage. It will also make a substantial effort to improve sustainability on the construction site itself. This includes deploying a trailing suction hopper dredger equipped to operate on the more sustainable fuel LNG, and using equipment powered by electricity to reduce emissions significantly during construction.

    Royal Van Oord is a Dutch family-owned company with more than 150 years of experience as an international marine contractor. The focus is on dredging, infrastructure and offshore energy. Its head office is in Rotterdam. Van Oord employs 5,243 staff (fte), who worked in 2022 on 191 projects in 42 countries. The fleet consists of about 60 vessels and a large amount of special-purpose and auxiliary equipment.

    De Klerk operates in the field of Hydraulic & Steel Construction.

Другие новости по темам: dredging, Van Oord, Port of Rotterdam  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 June 21

18:17 MAN Energy Solutions sells gas turbine business
18:00 Total throughput of China’s sea and river ports in 5M’2023 climbed by 8% YoY tonnes
17:46 APM Terminals Callao exceeds one million TEUs for the first time
17:16 Kalmar secures an order from DP World for eight fully electric straddle carriers
17:06 MOL announces successful sea trial on LNG-fueled vessel for use of liquefied biomethane as marine fuel
16:45 Chowgule Shipyard launches first hybrid vessel for AtoB@C Shipping
16:24 Barge operators impose surcharges after rapid fall in Rhine water level
15:35 Port of Rotterdam Authority starts construction of new site on Maasvlakte II
15:30 Glavgosexpertiza approves design documentation for Phase 1 of the project on development of VTMS in the port of Rostov-on-Don
15:04 Mawani and ZATCA sign deals to regulate joint activities at six ports
14:41 SCZONE’s chairman witnesses $120 million signing of a new expansion contract for Flex company in Sokhna
14:13 Van Oord – Hakkers - De Klerk consortium awarded contract for first phase of Yangtze Canal project
13:57 Vladimir Putin gave instructions to expand the use of environmentally friendly water transport
13:54 Maersk to pioneer first container vessel conversion to methanol dual-fuel engine
13:09 KNUD E. HANSEN and Barrier Marine Services to provide HVAC System on Canada’s multi-purpose vessels
12:09 Shift Clean Energy with Gebhard and Werkina deliver hybrid chemical tanker for GEFO in first-of-its-kind venture
11:46 The second LNG carrier of the ORLEN Group’s fleet is heading for Swinoujscie
11:28 All-Russia Forum "Current State and Prospects for the Development of the Russian Bunkering Services Market" opens in St Petersburg on June 22
11:09 Wartsila study examines the potential of Power-to-X fuels for power generation
10:37 Vladimir Putin ordered to expand civil shipbuilding programme for 2023–2027
10:09 DNV acquires Helsinki-headquartered cyber security services firm Nixu
09:43 Vladimir Putin calls for expansion of water passenger services within cities
09:21 EC formally adopted new rules for renewable hydrogen production

2023 June 20

20:45 Electric riverboats begin regular passenger service on the Moskva River
19:19 Russian Railways to invest RUB 400 million into development of Volzhsky terminal for North-South ITC
17:50 Russian Railways: over 3 million tons of international freight passed Naushki – Sukhe – Bator border crossing in 5M'2023
16:41 State Duma passes bill on zero VAT for ship repair yards
16:40 UN adopts marine biodiversity agreement
16:23 King Abdullah Port and Tabadul enter strategic partnership
15:53 Consortium Hakkers, Van Oord and De Klerk to construct tugboat quay wall in Yangtzekanaal
15:13 LR awards Type Approval in principle for SeaARCTOS’ self-contained shipboard emissions monitoring system
14:54 Details of the rescue operation performed by the crew of Oboronlogistics's Pizhma
14:33 Largest jack-up vessel Voltaire arrives in the UK to build largest wind farm in the world
14:22 MISC signs agreements with WinGD and DNV to develop next-generation ammonia engines
13:52 Saudi Arabia plans new bunkering facility at Yanbu
13:33 Zelenodolsk Shipyard delivers two tugboat of Project NE012
13:12 ABS and NOV Subsea Production Systems to enter final phase of subsea ammonia storage testing
12:43 FueLNG makes first delivery with new LNG bunker delivery vessel
12:28 RF Navy's Pacific Fleet units commenced final stage of drills in the off-shore maritime zone
12:23 Cargill and H2 Green Steel sign multi-year offtake contract to supply near zero-emission steel
11:42 DP World becomes first port operator in Turkey to use remote-controlled cranes in safety push
11:39 RF Government extends list of investment objects and lots for crab catching under investment quotas programme
10:40 New issue of PortNews Magazine provides a comprehensive review of shipbuilding and bunkering in Russia
10:11 Hyundai Mipo Shipyard receives an order from Algoma to build two 37,000 DWT ice class product tanker vessels
09:43 Transit of Belarusian oil products through Russian ports to hit 6.5 mln metric tons - Vitaly Savelyev
09:41 Tsuneishi Shipbuilding adopts Green Steel to the hydrogen dual-fuel tug
09:18 Registration for the First Hydrographic Conference is closed
09:09 HHLA and CSPL sign agreement for CSPL’s minority shareholding in Container Terminal Tollerort

2023 June 19

18:07 IEC Telecom unveils a new maritime LEO-based solution in the Philippines
17:52 DFDS launches a new unaccompanied freight service from Tilbury to Calais
17:47 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard lays down minesweeper Dmitry Lysov of Project 12700
17:25 Port terminals and operators create the Association of Terminals and Operators of Manzanillo
17:20 Port of Singapore bunker sales in 5M'2023 rose by 2.9% YoY
16:39 Oboronlogistics’ Pizhma and RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Gorshkov held rescue operation to save 68 people
16:38 Ports of Stockholm increases solar electricity production by 55 percent
16:13 Port of Singapore throughput in 5M’2023 rose by 0.5% YoY to 241.6 million tonnes
15:50 Owners invest $166 billion in boxship and LNG newbuilds over three years
15:36 Freeport of Ventspils cargo turnover in 5M’2023 fell by 23% YoY
15:24 Greenpeace blocks Equinor’s tanker from discharging ‘produced water’ in Denmark
14:52 Bulkers collide at Port of Tarragona