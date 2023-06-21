2023 June 21 12:09

Shift Clean Energy with Gebhard and Werkina deliver hybrid chemical tanker for GEFO in first-of-its-kind venture

Shift Clean Energy (Shift) has announced today the completion of the TMS “Canaletto”, a diesel-electric, hybrid inland tanker for GEFO Shipping Group (GEFO), according to the company's release.

Working in partnership with Gebhard Electro and Werkina Werkendam, the ship has been fitted with 157.5 kWh of Shift’s advanced energy storage system, significantly reducing emissions and improving performance. Shift’s ESS will primarily be used for peak shaving and optimizing the power management’s capability to use the variable speed generators feeding the DC grid. During berthing time, the ESS also supplies the hotel load.



Canaletto is optimized for extreme low-water situations, transporting special chemicals across some of Europe’s largest inland waterways. The ship will be GEFO’s first vessel to adopt hybrid electric operations. The project aims to be the anchor point for all future decarbonization efforts across the company’s fleet and operations.



By transitioning away from fossil fuels, the marine industry can significantly reduce its greenhouse gas emissions while increasing efficiency, reducing operating costs, and providing a quieter, smoother ride for crew.

Shift Clean Energy provides energy storage solutions to decarbonize the marine transport industry and other hard-to-abate sectors. Their advanced technology enables customers to meet climate action and ESG goals with clean energy solutions based on leading-edge energy storage systems.



GEFO was founded in Hamburg in 1961 as a “company for oil transport” and over the past six decades has grown into one of the leading logistics companies in the European chemical and petroleum industry, with sales of EUR 650 million in 2022, 80% of which with products from chemical industry developed. In the future, with a modernized fleet, an increase in volume sales from 18 to 20 million tons per year is expected.



