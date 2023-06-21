2023 June 21 11:09

Wartsila study examines the potential of Power-to-X fuels for power generation

A newly published whitepaper by technology group Wartsila provides an in-depth study on the potential of Power-to-X (P2X) fuels in enabling a decarbonised future for the global energy sector, according to the company's release. Entitled “The feasibility of Power-to-X fuels for power generation”, the study examines the entire value chain of P2X fuels, analyses cost predictions, and provides detailed analysis of P2X fuels in energy systems via Wartsila's extensive modelling capabilities. The new and comprehensive analysis brings clarity to the economic feasibility of P2X fuels.

P2X technologies convert electricity into carbon-neutral synthetic fuels. Combined with balancing power generation such as engines or energy storage, this process is widely viewed as being a viable means to achieve sustainable power production. The main P2X fuel options for power generation in the study are green hydrogen, synthetic methane, ammonia and methanol.



Wartsila has invested heavily in the development of engines capable of operating with sustainable fuels, including P2X fuels. The company has outstanding testing facilities and capabilities, as well as years of in-house experience. Wartsila’s Sustainable Technology Hub features a dedicated fuel laboratory where testing and engine compatibility assessments can be carried out under one roof.

Wartsila has considerable expertise in power system modelling. Wartsila’s in-house modelling team utilise PLEXOS, a third-party techno-economic simulation software, allowing Wärtsilä to assess the feasibility of utilising P2X and energy storage under actual operating conditions. Wärtsilä supports its partners with project level analysis using PLEXOS and Excel tools. The study provides a comprehensive feasibility analysis on the cost of using sustainable fuels for reliable power generation and long-term storage in the future.





