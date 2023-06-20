2023 June 20 19:19

Russian Railways to invest RUB 400 million into development of Volzhsky terminal for North-South ITC

It is planned to triple export freight volumes on North-South ITC by 2030

Russian Railways will invest about RUB 400 million into the development of Volzhsky terminal (Volgograd Region) by 2025. The terminal handles cargo transported by the North-South international transport corridor, according to the company’s Telegram.

The modernization plan foresees the extension of crane tracks and the expansion of a container yard (its capacity will thus be increased 1.7 times to 561 TEU.

A new administrative building is also to be built at the site and a sales office for customers is to be opened. The plans also include upgrading of handling equipment and automation of production processes.

When speaking at SPIEF 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is going to pay special attention to the North-South Transport Corridor, with plans to double export freight volumes by 2025 and to triple them by 2030.

North-South international transport corridor (ITC) is a 7,200-kilometre-long transport artery from St Petersburg to ports in Iran and India. North-South ITC has a western and an eastern branch, both running across Iran. The western one foresees cargo transportation by road via Rasht, the eastern one – by railway. The end point in Iran is the port of Bandar Abbas from which cargo can be delivered to India by sea. The western branch also crosses Azerbaijan, the eastern one – Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan. Besides, direct water transportation from Russia to Iran by the Caspian Sea is possible.

The volume of Russian cargo transported by the North-South ITC is expected to double by 2030, from the current 17 million tonnes to 32 million tonnes.

According to earlier reports of IAA PortNews, North-South ITC cargo traffic in Q1’23 doubled to 2.3 million tonnes.