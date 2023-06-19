2023 June 19 16:39

Oboronlogistics’ Pizhma and RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Gorshkov held rescue operation to save 68 people

The provided assistance to a yacht-type vessel Avalon

On June 19, 2023, at 02:30, the ship Oboronlogistics Pizhma, going in the Aegean Sea on the route Novorossiysk – Tartus, accompanied by the frigate of the Northern Fleet of the Russian Navy Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov, received a message from the Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Center of Greece about the need to provide assistance to a foreign ship in distress nearby a yacht-type vessel Avalon.



The Russian ships urgently changed course and immediately began the transition to the disaster area. The rescue operation was successful. 68 people were taken on board the cargo ship Pizhma, where they received the necessary medical assistance. At 8:20, the victims were taken to the bay of the island of Kalymnos and handed over to the Coast Guard of Greece. At present, the cargo ship and the frigate have returned to the course of the voyage to perform routine tasks.



The cargo ship Pizhma, delivered to the Novorossiysk – Tartus line on June 15, 2023, in addition to the ship Sparta IV, is designed to transport cargo of all hazard classes, including radioactive (Class 7). The vessel has a deck for containers and general cargo, two holds and two ship cranes (with a lifting capacity of 35 tons each). At maximum load, the vessel carries up to 3,400 tons and develops a speed of up to 10 knots.