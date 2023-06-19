2023 June 19 13:36

This year’s first ship wrecks are being lifted in the Avacha Bay, Kamchatka

Image source: Government of the Kamchatka Territory

The activities are being performed in the framework of the General Cleaning Federal Project

This year’s first ships are being lifted from the Avacha Bay bottom in the framework of the General Cleaning Federal Project, say the Government of the Kamchatka Territory.

“The main work on lifting of ships is carried out by divers. They find hull holes, weld them up, install pumps, pump out water to let the vessel be raised,” said diver Alexey Pandyukov.

On the average, it takes three to five months to lift one vessel. If it sank long time ago the process can take years.

“We are a fairly young company. Three vessels were lifted last year. This year we plan to raise four more. The lifting process on one of them is almost completed, and in the coming days it will be sent for disposal,” said Artur Gavrik, General Director of Nikart, the contractor.

A total of 30 ships are planned to be raised this year. There were wrecks in the Avacha Bay, including four objects in the water area of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. Since 2019, 35 wrecks have been raised.

Photos from the website of the Kamchatka Territory