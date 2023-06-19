2023 June 19 11:37

Russia’s foreign trade rose by US$22.6 billion in January-April – Vladimir Putin

The President underlined the achievements in exports of agricultural products

In January-April 2023, Russia’s foreign trade rose by US$22.6 billion, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the 26th St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2023), according to the event broadcast. According to the President, exports of goods hit a ten-year high in 2022 at US$592 billion, with non-commodity, non-energy exports accounting for almost a third of this amount at US$188 billion.

“Agricultural exports reached a new high of over US$41 billion… Russia has been a top five grain exporter for ten years now. We have been the largest supplier of wheat to the global market since 2016. There is every reason to expect our companies to take the next step this year by setting a new record in wheat exports. In doing so, Russia will be proactive in ensuring global food security and helping countries, including in Africa, suffering from food shortages,” said Vladimir Putin.