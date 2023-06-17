2023 June 17 12:11

Konecranes signs EUR 350 million ESG-linked revolving credit facility

Konecranes says it has signed a EUR 350 million sustainability-linked revolving credit facility with its core relationship banks. The committed credit facility has a tenor of five years with two one-year extension options. The facility refinances the existing EUR 400 million facility signed in December 2017 and will be used for the general corporate purposes of the Group.



The facility has a direct link to Konecranes’ sustainability ambitions, and the interest margin is tied to two KPIs where the first is the CO2 reduction of Konecranes’ own operations and the second is connected to the use of Konecranes’ ecoportfolio.



“The inclusion of sustainability indicators into our financing further demonstrates our commitment to reduce our carbon footprint and strengthens our commitment to climate action,” said Konecranes’ Group Treasurer Tomi Hintikka.



“Konecranes is committed to limiting global warming to 1.5C aligned with the ambition of the Paris Agreement, and recently announced it aims for carbon neutral own operations by 2030,” Hintikka said.



