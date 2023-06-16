2023 June 16 17:42

Fort Kronshlot, lead catamaran of Kotlin design in a series of 10 units, delivered to Neva Travel

The ship is to start sailing between Saint-Petersburg and ‘Land of Forts’ park this navigation

Fort Kronshlot, the lead high-speed passenger catamaran of Project 04580 Kotlin in a series of 10 units has been leased out by State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK) to shipping company Neva Travel, according to the Telegram of GTLK.

The series is under construction at Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard (a company of the United Shipbuilding Corporation). Fort Kronshlot was launched on 27 April 2023.

The project on construction of catamarans of Kotlin design is being implemented under the programme for the development of tourism and recreation cluster ‘Land of Forts’. The ships will connect the center of Saint-Petersburg with the Museum and Historical Park ‘Land of Forts’. The series ordered by Neva Travel Company LLC will number six vessels of Project 04580 Kotlin. The contract foresees the delivery of the first two ships in the navigation season of 2023 with the next two units to be delivered in the navigation season of 2024, the third pair – in May 2025.

On 14 June 2023, Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard laid down the second pair of passenger catamarans of Project 04580 Kotlin – Fort Aleksandr I and Fort Totleben, as well as the first pair of Project 04710 Sommers – Bastion and Ravelin.

Particulars of Project 04580 Kotlin catamaran: LOA – 32 m; BOA – 8.7 m; depth – 1.4 m; draft – 1.32 m; engines - 2х882 kW; seakeeping capability – up to 4 points; speed max – about 30 knots. Passenger capacity – up to 200 people (including individuals with disabilities), crew – 3; hull and superstructure – aluminum-magnesium alloy.

State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK) is the largest leasing company in Russia. GTLK is an instrument of state management policy and sustainable development of the transport industry in Russia. GTLK ensures the implementation of state support for the transport industry, the formation of an effective infrastructure, the off-budget fundraising, the development of Russian engineering industry, as well as digital transformation and building the operational efficiency of the company. The company's sole shareholder is the Russian Federation represented by the Ministry of Transport.