2023 June 16 17:19

At least 260 ships to be built in the framework of a large-scale shipbuilding programme until 2027 – Vladimir Putin

Image source: website of the Kremlin

Russian shipyard are to build at least 260 ships in the framework of a large-scale shipbuilding programme until 2027, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the 26th St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2023), according to the event broadcast.

“We will considerably upgrade the commercial fleet, The Ministry of Industry and Trade has already introduced amendments into the large-scale shipbuilding programme The resources of the National Wealth Fund will be used for the programme implementation. I would like to emphasize that under this programme alone, it is planned to build at least 260 ships at Russian shipyards in 2023-27,” said the President. Besides, the construction of icebreakers will continue.

The state programme ‘Development of shipbuilding in 2013–2030’ was approved in 2012 and revised later. The Ministry of Industry and Trade is responsible for the programme implementation. The Federal Marine and River Transport Agency and the Russian Federal Fisheries Agency (Rosrybolovstvo) are involved.