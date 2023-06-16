2023 June 16 16:47

Cadeler and Eneti sign business combination agreement to create a leading offshore wind turbine and foundation installation company

Cadeler A/S and Eneti Inc., two offshore wind turbine and foundation installation companies, announce today that they have entered into a business combination agreement to combine through a stock-for-stock exchange offer to be made to all stockholders of Eneti based on an exchange ratio of 3.409 Cadeler shares for each Eneti share.

Following the completion of the Exchange Offer, Cadeler and Eneti shareholders will own approximately 60% and 40% of the combined company, respectively, on the basis of the share counts for each of Cadeler and Eneti as at 16 June 2023 and assuming all outstanding Eneti shares are exchanged for Cadeler shares in the Exchange Offer.

The combined group will be named Cadeler, and be headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with its shares to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) in addition to its current listing on the Oslo Stock Exchange (“OSE”).

The business combination agreement has been unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of each of Cadeler and Eneti.

Eneti’s largest shareholder, together with certain of its affiliates collectively holding approximately 29% of all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock in Eneti, and Eneti’s directors and executive officers, collectively holding approximately 7% of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock in Eneti, have entered into tender and support agreements in favor of the Combination. In addition, Cadeler’s two largest shareholders, together in aggregate currently owning approximately 45% of the total current share capital and voting rights of Cadeler, have entered into voting undertakings to vote in favor of the shareholder approval to be obtained by Cadeler.



Cadeler A/S is a supplier within the offshore wind industry for installation services and marine and engineering operations with a strong focus on safety and the environment. Cadeler’s experience as provider of high-quality offshore wind support services, combined with innovative vessel designs, positions the company to deliver premium services to the industry. Cadeler owns and operates 2 turbine installation vessels with delivery of additional 2 turbine installation vessels and 2 foundation installation vessels during 2024-2026. Cadeler is headquartered in Denmark and employes around 250 people. Cadeler is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.



Eneti Inc. is a provider of installation and maintenance vessels to the offshore wind sector and has invested in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. The company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol NETI.