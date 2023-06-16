2023 June 16 15:31

Saudi Arabia jump to 16th rank in latest UNCTAD’s Liner Shipping Connectivity Index

The Saudi ports sector has recorded a remarkable rise in the UNCTAD’s Liner Shipping Connectivity Index (LSCI) for Q2 2023 by scoring 76.16 points, a result that enabled the Kingdom to secure the sixteenth position from among 187 countries, according to Mawani's release.



The addition of 20 shipping services to the Saudi ports network in the first half of 2023 by global cargo carriers also played a key role in enhancing its attractiveness, optimizing operating efficiency.

The latest success closely follows the Kingdom’s 17-place jump in the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index (LPI), securing the 38th position globally from among 160 countries. Strategically located along the world’s major trade routes, Saudi Arabia is currently linked to 348 ports through 97 shipping links.