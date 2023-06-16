2023 June 16 15:05

North Sea Port attracts new DHG logistics project to Vlissingen

Dutch property developer DHG has leased a 12-hectare site in Vlissingen. The group plans to build a high-quality distribution platform there with 70,000 m² of warehouses, according to the company's release.

In the Connect 2025 Strategic Plan, North Sea Port focuses on seven spearhead sectors in which the port aims to play a significant role. Value-added logistics is one of them. In recent years, the port has made substantial progress in attracting major logistics players and project developers. Many choose to extend their presence in the port step by step.

DHG already has a total of more than 1.3 million square metres of warehouses in its portfolio in the Netherlands and Belgium and has plans for considerably more. DHG intends to build part of that additional capacity in North Sea Port.



The company established a presence in Vlissingen last year when it acquired a 31-hectare terminal at Quarleshaven as part of an agreement with cargo handler Verbrugge. The plan is to build 100,000 m² of warehouses there in phases. Meanwhile, with a second transaction, DHG extended its presence in Vlissingen by 11 hectares.

A further 12 hectares are now being added to that, with room for another 70,000 m² of warehouses for value-added logistics. Construction is expected to commence in the near future. For developments of this kind, DHG uses its own Smartlog concept of high-quality distribution centres that meet high specifications and are designed to accommodate a variety of users.