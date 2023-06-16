2023 June 16 14:50

Rosatom to launch serial production of pumps for LNG shipment in 2023 – Ministry of Industry and Trade

By 2030, local content of LNG production by large and mid-size facilities will make 80%

In 2023, Rosatom will launch serial production of pumps for shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) under the federal project ‘LNG Market Breakthrough’, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Mikhail Ivanov, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, as saying at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2023).

According to Mikhail Ivanov, Rosatom is actively involved in the federal project ‘LNG Market Breakthrough’ aimed at raising the local content of equipment at large and mid-size facilities producing LNG to 80% by 2030. “In the framework of the project, Rosatom will launch serial production of LNG pumps intended for pumping gas from storage systems to the tanks of gas carriers which is an essential element for transportation and exports.

The official reminded that Russia’s first stand for testing cryogenic equipment was launched in 2021 at one of research institutes of Rosatom with the support of the Ministry of Industry and Trade. Investments of the state company into the project estimated at RUB 1.3 billion made a half of the total amount.

As IAA PortNews wrote in early March 2023, Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak had given instructions to ensure new promising projects for the production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) with a resource base of 34 million tonnes in order to achieve the previously announced goal of 100 million tonnes in the mid-term period. He also emphasized the need to ensure local production of large- and mid-size equipment for the LNG industry.